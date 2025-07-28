Wisconsin still evaluating its options for cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean’s replacement | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will open fall camp Tuesday morning in Platteville. The Badgers will do so without cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean. That’s because his case is in the midst of an appeal to the NCAA after an injunction that would have allowed him an extra year eligibility was overturned. It means he won’t be with the team as it begins to prepare for Luke Fickell’s third season. It also means defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is being forced to look at other options to man the corner spot opposite senior Ricardo Hallman.

“I feel good about our depth, but not as good about our Big Ten experience,” Tressel said Monday during Wisconsin’s local media day. “I mean, we had Nyzier and Rico that have a whole bunch of Big Ten experience, and other guys don’t have a whole bunch of Big Ten experience. So talent level, feel good. Depth, feel pretty good. Experience, not as excited about that. That’s just being honest.”

Fourqurean played in 24 games over the past two seasons, including 17 starts. If you take Hallman out of the equation, not a single other Wisconsin cornerback has played in a Big Ten game. That’s not to say that several potential replacements haven’t played a bunch of college football. Miami transfer D’Yoni Hill started nine games at Marshall in 2023 and played in 11 games with 33 tackles last season for the Canes. Geimere Latimer II came to Madison after playing 27 games at Jacksonville State the last two seasons and was running with the first-team defense as the nickel corner during spring ball. There is also redshirt freshman Omillio Agard, who did not see action last year.

“They are all ready,” Hallman said of the potential replacements. “You think about Geimere and D’Yoni, they were both starters at their previous schools, so I think those guys are ready to be plug-and-play guys right now whether we move Geimere from the slot or keep him in the slot, or D’Yoni could step into that role.

“Omillio reminds me a lot of how I was my redshirt freshman year. Coming into a room with a lot of older guys who had played before. Going out there and being a starter in Week 1 is something I think he’s super capable of. There’s going to be growing pains even if he’s starting, just like everyone else. I had them. Everybody goes through them. I think he’s more than ready to accept that role.”

Agard’s name came up a number of times at Big Ten Media Days last week in Las Vegas, including by Fickell. The 5-11, 185-pound Agard was a highly sought after recruit in the 2024 class. In fact, he was one of the highest-rated cornerbacks the Badgers have landed in the last 20 seasons. Still, throwing Agard into the mix against what will be a murderers’ row of wide receivers is probably not an ideal situation.

“He’s made progress, and we were really excited about his progress,” Tressel said. “But then, when situations like this occur, you’re hoping for even more. So we’re going to have to kick it into overdrive in terms of his development, what we actually ask him to do, but we’ve felt really good about it.”

Wisconsin did land several corners in its 2025 class, including two — Jai’mier Scott and Cairo Skanes — that enrolled early and made some splash plays over the 15 practices. A third, Jahmare Washington, arrived last month.

“I will tell you this. I don’t believe either of them shy away from contact, and I think they both can run,” Tressel said of Scott and Skanes. “That at least gives us the skill set to try them at both corner positions, and then evaluate their true comfort level.”