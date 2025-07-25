The Camp: Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh joins the show, JJ Watt’s message to the players | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach is back from Big Ten Media Days and is joined by Jesse to discuss some more of what was heard in Las Vegas. That includes JJ Watt’s message to the team of not being proud of the program right now, Jesse’s story on Mason Reiger and some questions fans have as the team gets ready for fall camp. Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh also joins the show to discuss where the program is right now and the constantly evolving world of college football.