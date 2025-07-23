The Camp: Big Ten Media Days

The second day of Big Ten Media Days featured Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell, along with three of his players — QB Billy Edwards Jr, center Jake Renfro and cornerback Ricardo Hallman. Zach is in Las Vegas to discuss Fickell’s comments on Nyzier Fourqurean, players not ready to take part in fall camp, his praise for Tackett Curtis and Christian Alliegro, and more. Then Edwards Jr, Hallman and Renfro join for extended interviews as they prep for the season.