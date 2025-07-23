Brewers bang out 17 hits and beat the Mariners 10-2 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Brice Turang drove in three runs with three hits and the Milwaukee Brewers had 17 hits overall in a 10-2 rout of the Seattle Mariners, who sat home run leader Cal Raleigh on Wednesday.

Quinn Priester (9-2) allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts in seven innings for Milwaukee (61-41), which took two of three games in the series.

Seattle right-hander Luis Castillo (7-6) went five innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts. The six runs allowed were a season high.

Mitch Garver started at catcher for the Mariners (54-48) with Raleigh, who leads the MLB with 39 homers, resting.

The Brewers had three straight hits in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Blake Perkins doubled, scoring Tyler Black and Isaac Collins.

The Mariners tied it in the bottom half on Dominic Canzone’s RBI double that scored Jorge Polanco, and Ben Williamson’s RBI single.

Milwaukee went ahead with a three-run fourth. Joey Ortiz, Turang and William Contreras drove in runs. Black added an RBI single in the fifth and Jackson Chourio had another in the sixth.

Turang had a two-run double in Milwaukee’s three-run seventh inning,

The Mariners defeated the Brewers 1-0 on Tuesday night, snapping Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak. Raleigh homered in the sixth inning for the game’s lone run.

Key moment

With the score knotted at 2 going into the fourth inning, Collins scored the go-ahead run by beating Canzone’s throw from right and Garber’s tag at home. Collins scored on Ortiz’s single to right.

Key stat

The Brewers allowed just three Seattle runs over the three-game series.

Up next

After a day off on Thursday, the Brewers host the Marlins on Friday. Florida right-hander Cal Quantrill (3-8, 5.24 ERA) will face Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (12-4, 2.85).

The Mariners visit the Angels on Thursday. Seattle right-hander Logan Evans (3-3, 3.81) will face LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.13).