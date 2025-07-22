Packers agree with right tackle Zach Tom on a 4-year, $88M extension | In In Packers | By By Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms with starting right tackle Zach Tom on a four-year extension worth $88 million, according to a person familiar with the contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal had not been announced. The extension is worth up to a maximum value of $92 million and includes a $30.2 million signing bonus, the person said.

Tom, 26, started all 17 regular-season games for Green Bay each of the past two years after playing every offensive line position but center as a rookie. He has appeared in 46 NFL games, counting the playoffs, for the Packers since they took him in the fourth round out Wake Forest in the 2022 draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tom graded as the sixth-best offensive tackle in the league last season and was third in run blocking.

Tom is now under contract through 2029. Green Bay’s only player signed longer is quarterback Jordan Love, who got a $220 million extension last year.