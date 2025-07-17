The Camp: No Nyzier Fourqurean, Billy Edwards or Beau Pribula, Previewing TEs and OL, Greatest Games | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin got tough news Wednesday when an injunction that would have allowed Nyzier Fourqurean to play this fall got overturned. Zach and Jesse discuss the news and what it means for the Badgers. They also get into revelation that Beau Pribula was slated to visit Wisconsin before Billy Edwards committed, they do their Fall Camp preview of the TEs and OL, and they talk about UW’s bracket of greatest games since 2000.

https://youtu.be/JlL46YNo9Zc