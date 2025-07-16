Badgers: Court overturns injunction that allowed CB Nyzier Fourqurean another year of eligibility | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has likely lost one of its top defenders for the 2025 season.

Cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean, who was initially denied an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA only to be granted an injunction by a district judge that would have allowed him to play this fall, saw that injunction overturned by the Seventh District Court of Appeals on Wednesday.

The NCAA has won an appeal in the eligibility case brought by Wisconsin DB Nyzier Fourqurean, who argued that his DII seasons do not count against his DI eligibility. The appeal – a 2-1 decision -overturns an injunction that would have permitted Fourqurean to play this fall. pic.twitter.com/feBGdfM0QN — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 16, 2025

Wisconsin and Fourqurean had argued that he should be granted another season, calling the NCAA’s five-year eligibility rule anticompetitive because it limited an athletes ability to cash in when the money from name, image, likeness deals would be at its greatest.

Fourqurean played his first two years at Grand Valley State in Division II before transferring to Wisconsin prior to the 2023 season. He started 17 games over the last two years and was once again expected to being a starter for the Badgers this fall.