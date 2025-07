The Camp: Fall Camp preview of the QBs, RBs and WRs, a deeper look at in-state 2027 recruits | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Fall camp is about three weeks away. Zach and Jesse jump into their previews by going over the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. The guys also go deeper on the 2027 recruits from the state, which includes three composite 4-star players.