Brewers' Woodruff strikes out 8, allows two hits in 6 innings for a win in 1st MLB start since 2023

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight and threw two-hit ball through six innings against Miami on Sunday to win his first start in the majors since Sept. 23, 2023.

The two-time All-Star hadn’t pitched in the big leagues since having shoulder surgery after the 2023 season.

Woodruff (1-0) struck out the side in the first inning and was lifted after six innings and throwing 53 of his 70 pitches for strikes without a walk. Both of the hits he allowed were by Marlins left fielder Heriberto Hernandez, who singled in the third and homered in the fifth.

“No one could have expected six innings, two-hit ball or whatever it was,” manager Pat Murphy said. “He was sensational. Any worries anybody had about this guy being able to pitch or his future or whatever, he was right on it. Location, stuff, everything. … I couldn’t be happier for him and his family, what it means for the future. It’s special.”

Grant Anderson and Abner Uribe each pitched a scoreless inning and Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 20th save in 23 opportunities in the 3-1 victory.

Woodruff’s return was a long time coming, and the 32-year-old right-hander appreciated the opportunity to be back on a big league mound.

“Leading up to it, definitely a lot of thought went into the day,” he said. “I just had no expectations. I just wanted to go pitch.”

Woodruff said thoughts crept into his mind about the protracted rehab process before he settled into his usual routine.

“Just everything you go through in the rehab, and thinking back, oh my God, just like the worst days,” he said. “It’s like, you just want to be able to pitch in one game, honestly. … Man, once I got out there, once I got in a routine, once I got on the field, all that kind of goes away.”

He left his first rehab stint this season with tendinitis in his right ankle. He was pitching for Triple-A Nashville on June 3 when a 108 mph line drive struck him in the right elbow, leaving a bruise that delayed his return.

Woodruff said he felt good physically and that the delay in his return was actually a benefit.

“It’s allowed me time to really just get everything close to where I want it to be,” he said. “I just have to keep getting used to now this type of load. I threw 70 pitches. By no means was I worn out, but you could kind of sense it a little bit in myself. It’s like when you haven’t done it in almost two years, you forget how much mentally and physically a Major League Baseball game can take out of you.”

Woodruff is 47-26 with a 3.10 ERA in 116 career starts and 15 relief appearances.

In other moves by the Brewers, right-hander Chad Patrick was optioned to Triple-A and outfielder Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day IL. The 26-year-old Patrick made 19 appearances — 18 starts — and was 3-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 2⁄3 innings. Mitchell had surgery on his left shoulder earlier this week. He had been preparing for his return from an oblique injury when he hurt his shoulder while playing for Nashville in mid-June.