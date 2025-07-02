The Swing: Joe Krabbenhoft joins, Elijah Gray commits, breaking down the 2025-2026 roster | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin finished its roster for the upcoming season by adding forward Elijah Gray. Assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft joins the show to discuss Gray and early impressions of the other transfers (Nick Boyd, Andrew Rohde, Austin Rapp, and Braeden Carrington). The guys also discuss the new roles for John Blackwell and Nolan Winter, recruiting international players, Will Garlock’s impressive summer and the challenge of rebuilding your roster every offseason.

