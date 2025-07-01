Wisconsin basketball adds Temple transfer to fill out roster | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has the final piece of its 2025-2026 roster.

The program announced the addition of forward Elijah Gray early Tuesday afternoon.

Welcome to Wisconsin @elijahagray! The forward joins the #Badgers after spending time at Temple and Fordham 📝 https://t.co/26azxsWRf4 pic.twitter.com/7ap3YZdsIs — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 1, 2025

“I’m really excited to join such a historic program,” Gray said in a school release. “There is a culture of greatness here at Wisconsin and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

The 6-foot-9 Gray spent his first two seasons at Fordham before transferring to Temple last year. He played in 25 games for the Owls, averaging 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He shot 48.1% from the field and a career-best 30.4% from beyond the arc.

“We’re excited to welcome Elijah to the Badger family,” coach Greg Gard said in the release. “He brings a lot of experience to the table having three years of college hoops under his belt. We’re excited to have him on campus this summer and work with us for the upcoming season.”

Gray is one of five scholarship transfers to join the program this offseason.