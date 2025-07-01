Bucks signing Indiana free agent Myles Turner, releasing Damian Lillard | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Monday was a busy day for the Milwaukee Bucks but Tuesday proved to be franchise altering one.

The first domino was the club reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $107 million with Indiana free agent center Myles Turner. It was a deal only possible because of the second bit of news, the team waiving guard Damian Lillard and stretching out the remaining $113 million owed to him over the next five years.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report both moves.

Just in: The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract in order to acquire Myles Turner, sources tell ESPN. Lillard's two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon. pic.twitter.com/eg1D1TMFM6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2025

Turner is a massive add for a team looking to entice Giannis Antetokounmpo and keep its NBA title window open. The 29-year-old is coming off a season where he was part of a Pacers squad that got to Game 7 of the NBA Finals before falling to Oklahoma City. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for Indiana.

The 6-foot-11 Turner also shot a career-best 39% from 3-point range and figures to step into the hole left by Brook Lopez, who signed with the LA Clippers after seven seasons in Milwaukee.

Lillard is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-2026 season while recovering from a torn Achilles suffered against the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. The blockbuster trade that brought him to Milwaukee resulted in no playoff series wins and nothing in return by releasing him.

Milwaukee also reportedly agreed to a deal with Orlando free agent wing Gary Harris, while trading guard Pat Connaughton and two second-round draft picks to Charlotte for forward Vasilije Micić.

The two moves come a day after the team reportedly agreed to re-sign Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr, Kevin Porter Jr. and Taurean Prince, while watching Lopez leave in free agency.