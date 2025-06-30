The Camp: Jayden Petit and Amari Latimer commit, Jeff Grimes’ offense, Nick Clayton’s bright future | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin landed a pair of 4-star recruits in Jayden Petit and Amari Latimer. The guys discuss those huge commitments, including what the Badgers are getting in the duo. They also get into what differences you can expect from Jeff Grimes and his offense. They close the show talking about about the huge gains made by Nick Clayton, the freaks that are Cade Yacamelli and Austin Brown, and initial impressions of new left tackle Davis Heinzen.