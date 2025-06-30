Bucks re-sign three of their free agents, see Brook Lopez leave for LA | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is keeping three of its free agents and losing one.

The Bucks reportedly agreed to keep Kevin Porter Jr. on a two-year, $11 million deal, while veteran Brook Lopez is headed to Los Angeles to play for the Clippers on a two-year, $18 million contract. A few hours later, it was reported that Taurean Prince would be staying in Milwaukee on a two-year, $7.1 million deal and Gary Trent Jr. would also be sticking around on a two-year $7.5 million deal.

All the moves were reported first by ESPN’s Shams Charania. None of them can officially be signed until July 6.

Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Clippers and Lopez's agents at Wasserman negotiate a new deal for the 2021 Bucks champion to exit Milwaukee and land in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/vmxiXtoGqu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

Free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option in 2026-27, sources tell ESPN. The Bucks prioritized bringing back Porter and finalized a deal tonight with his agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation. pic.twitter.com/ysAtgtitzu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

Porter Jr. figures to have an increased role with Damian Lillard slated to miss most, if not all, of next season as he recovers from a torn achilles. He averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 30 games after being traded from the Clippers. The 25-year-old shot 40.8% from beyond the arc and 52% from the field.

Prince started 73 games last season, his first with the club after signing as a free agent last year. He averaged 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Trent Jr. also signed in free agency last year, going on to play in 74 games while averaging 11.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He shot 41.6% from 3 during the regular season and 50% in the playoffs. In the team’s series against Indiana, the 26-year-old had 37 points in Game 3 and 33 in Game 5.

Lopez leaves town after seven productive seasons that saw him became a key cog for the Bucks on both ends of the floor. He was a two-time All-Defensive Team selection and finished second in the voting for NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. The 7-footer averaged 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in the 2021 postseason as Milwaukee made its run to an NBA title. His departure means just three players from that team — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton — remain.