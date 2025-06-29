Wisconsin gets commitment from 4-star running back | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

After not signing a running back in its 2025 recruiting class, Wisconsin added a big one in its 2026 class on Saturday.

Four-star recruit Amari Latimer (Tyrone, Ga.) announced his commitment two days after the Badgers landed another four-star recruit in wide receiver Jayden Petit.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Latimer is ranked as the No. 17 running back in the country and the 30th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over offers from more than 40 other schools, including Texas, Michigan and Georgia.

As a junior, Latimer averaged 8.2 yards per carry while running for 1,113 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 363 yards on 27 catches and four more touchdowns.

Latimer is the brother of Badgers cornerback Geimere Latimer, who transferred into Wisconsin in January. He is commit No. 11 in the Badgers 2026 recruiting class.