Wisconsin grabs commitment from 4-star WR

Wisconsin has a new highest-ranked commit in its 2026 recruiting class.

Four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit (Naples, Fla.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Thursday night.

https://twitter.com/JaydenPetit12/status/1938365498883752105

Petit is the third-highest ranked wide receiver to commit to Wisconsin after Kraig Appleton (2009) and Lance Kendricks (2006), and the first four-star player at the position since Danny Davis in 2017. He is rated as the No. 31 wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Petit chose the Badgers over more than 30 other programs and a final group of Oklahoma, North Carolina and Missouri. He’s also the third wide receiver in the class for Wisconsin, joining three-star commits Zion Legree and Tayshon Bardo.

Petit had 50 catches for 777 yards and 12 scores as a junior. That followed a sophomore campaign in which he posted 66 catches for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns.

With the addition of Petit, the Badgers now have 14 commits in the 2026 class. It leaves the class ranked No. 43 in the country.