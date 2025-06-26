Bucks take Serbian forward in 2nd round | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks went international Thursday night with their lone pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Forward Bogoljub Marković was the selection with the 47th overall pick.

The 6-foot-11, 220-pound Marković spent last season playing professionally in Serbia, averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Mega Basket. He earned his league’s Best Young Player award and was Player of the Month twice. A native of Serbia, the 19-year-old played with his country’s national team last fall and won a gold medal for Serbia in 2023 at the FIBA U18 EuroBasket.

Assistant GM Milt Newton told reporters that they haven’t decided whether Marković will be on the roster next season or if they will keep him overseas while maintaining his draft rights. However, he will play in the NBA Summer League next month in Las Vegas.