Badgers: Utah Jazz take John Tonje in the second round | By Zach Heilprin

The next step in John Tonje’s career will take him to Utah.

The former Wisconsin guard was taken with the 53rd pick of Thursday’s second round of the NBA Draft.

Tonje becomes the first Badgers player taken in the draft since Johnny Davis went in the first round of the 2022 draft. He’s just the second Wisconsin player drafted since Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker got taken nine picks apart in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Despite playing just one season at Wisconsin, Tonje left his mark after transferring in from Missouri and before that Colorado State. The sixth-year senior averaged 19.2 points and 5.3 rebound while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. His 724 points in 2024-2025 were the second-most all-time in school history and his 231 made free throws were 41 more than any other player had made in a single-season. The Nebraska native also broke the school mark for free throw percentage (90.9%).

Tonje dropped 41 points in a win over a top-10 Arizona team in November, while he closed his career with a Wisconsin postseason record 37 points in a loss to BYU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

He was also named first-team All-Big Ten and a second-team Associated Press All-American.

Tonje is the 44th Wisconsin player all-time to get drafted.