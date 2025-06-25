The Camp: Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, how Trech Kekahuna ended back at Wisconsin, latest on recruiting | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin and the Varsity Collective sued Miami last week over the Xavier Lucas situation. The guy that had the story first, Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, joins the show to discuss what’s at stake for Wisconsin and the Big Ten. Zach and Jesse also discuss Trech Kekahuna’s journey back to Madison, the latest on the 2026 recruiting class and new in-state offers in the 2027 class.