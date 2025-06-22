Jose Quintana pitches 6 crisp innings as the Brewers beat the struggling Twins 9-0 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Quintana pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-0 on Saturday.

Isaac Collins had two hits and three RBIs for Milwaukee in its third consecutive win. Brice Turang had two hits and scored two runs.

The Brewers improved to 6-2 in their last eight games and moved a season-high seven games over .500 at 42-35.

The Twins had four hits in their eighth loss in nine games. They lost 17-6 in the series opener on Friday.

The game was played under an excessive heat warning. The feels-like temperature reached 105 degrees with little breeze.

Quintana (5-2) struck out four and walked one. Grant Anderson pitched an inning before Aaron Ashby finished the shutout for the Brewers.

Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson (2-4) allowed four runs, three earned, and four hits in six innings.

Milwaukee scored two runs in each of the first two innings. Turang hit a sacrifice fly in the first, and Christian Yelich’s RBI single made it 4-0 in the second.

Harrison Bader misplayed a flyball that allowed Turang to score the first of three Milwaukee runs in the eighth.

Key moment

Caleb Durbin beat a throw to second base that could have potentially started a double play in the second inning. Instead, Milwaukee had the bases loaded with nobody out.

Key stat

Minnesota’s Brooks Lee grounded out three times, ending his career-best 19-game hitting streak. It was the longest active streak in the majors.

Up next

Right-hander Quinn Priester (5-2, 3.46 ERA) starts for Milwaukee on Sunday against Minnesota right-hander David Festa (1-1, 4.78 ERA).