Brewers-Cubs game at Wrigley rained out and will be made up as part of a split DH on Aug. 18

CHICAGO (AP) — The scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, Aug. 18. The first game will start at 1:20 and the second at 7:05 p.m.

The Brewers and Cubs are scheduled to play the final game of what was to be a three-game series on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago right-hander Jameson Taillon (7-3, 3.48 ERA), Wednesday’s scheduled starter, will pitch Thursday. Taillon has won five straight starts and has a 1.91 ERA during the span.

The Brewers did not name a starter.

Righty Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00) had been slated to make his second start on Wednesday after winning his major league debut versus St. Louis last Thursday.

The hard-throwing 23-year-old tossed five-plus innings of hitless ball, striking out five and walking four in a 6-0 Milwaukee win. Misiorowski left facing the first hitter in the sixth because of right leg cramps.

Chicago topped Milwaukee 5-3 in Tuesday’s series opener behind Seiya Suzuki’s three-run homer and Pete Crow-Amstrong’s solo shot.

