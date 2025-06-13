Brewers acquire 1B/DH Andrew Vaughn for pitcher Aaron Civale in deal with White Sox | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Brewers have granted Aaron Civale’s wish to be traded.

About 36 hours after Civale was told he was being taken out of the rotation and moved to the bullpen, the Brewers sent the pitcher and cash to the Chicago White Sox for first baseman Andrew Vaughn. The 27-year-old has been assigned to Triple-A Nashville.

Vaughn was the No. 3 overall pick back in 2019. Over the last 4 1/2 seasons with Chicago, he had 77 home runs and 293 RBI while batting .248. But it’s been a tough 2025, as he’s hitting just .189 with five homers and 19 RBI.

Civale’s career with the Brewers came to an end less than a year after he was acquired from Tampa Bay. He missed the first part of the season with an injury and had pitched just 22 innings, going 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA. Milwaukee planned to move Civale to the bullpen after calling up Jacob Misiorowski from the minors. He requested a trade soon after.

Milwaukee will face St. Louis again Friday night after taking the series opener 6-0 on Thursday.