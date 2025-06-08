Thomas Bjørn and Darren Clarke capture title at American Family Insurance Championship | In In News | By By Zach Heilprin

A lengthy rain delay didn’t stop the team of Thomas Bjørn and Darren Clarke on their way to a 4-shot win at the American Family Insurance Championship on Sunday.

The event was forced to call play with the leaders just two holes into the final round before things resumed a couple hours later. Bjørn and Clarke would go on to birdie seven of the remaining 16 holes to post a 64 for the round. It was their worst score of the three-day championship but it was plenty to win going away at 32-under.

Four teams finished in a tie for second a -28, including the pairing of Wisconsin native Steve Stricker and his brother-in-law Mario Tiziani. They had charged up the leaderboard Saturday by shooting 15-under, the best round of the tournament. But they were unable to duplicate that success, posting a total of six birdies for the day.

“We played well but we didn’t at times,” Stricker said. “I left him hanging a few times today, he left me hanging a few times. Especially in a format like today, you’ve got to have two putts at it and we kind of were getting one putt at it. Yeah, disappointing day today but overall we had an opportunity starting the day to win and we just didn’t play our best.”

Despite the rough day Sunday, Stricker was proud of the event he has hosted since it began in 2016, especially how the new team format played out in the first year of the tournament being held at TPC Wisconsin on the north side of Madison.

“I could see us tweaking it maybe next year and doing like a modified alternate shot where both players hit the tee balls and then you alternate the shots from there,” Stricker said. “I think that would be a nice added twist, but for this first year, I think it went over very well, got a lot of positive feedback from the players, the fans, everybody involved.

“TPC Wisconsin did an unbelievable job, the course was in great shape. There wasn’t really

anything that went wrong.”