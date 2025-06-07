Stricker and Tiziani post low round, sit in second place at American Family Insurance Championship | In In News | By By Zach Heilprin

Steve Stricker and Mario Tiziani put together the best round of the tournament on Saturday to pull into contention at the American Family Insurance Championship.

The duo went out 8-under on the first nine holes, including an eagle on the Par 5 seventh hole. They kept it up on the back nine posting another seven birdies to finish 15-under on the day. It included a 15-foot birdie on the 18th by Tiziani and it left them sitting in second place at -22 for the tournament.

“I said yesterday I had a good feeling,” Tiziani said after the round. “I felt like I was hitting it in the fairway, and whether he hit a good iron or I hit a good iron, or I had to make a putt or he had to make the putt, we just did what we had to do.

“We were just on the same page. Those are the little things that kind of free you up to make good strokes or whatever. It was kind of, I don’t want to say a magical day because we’re both very capable of playing good golf, but we had a lot of chances and we converted a lot. It just kind of took the stress off the next hole.”

This is the first year the tournament is being played at TPC Wisconsin on the north side of Madison and the first time it has featured team play. On Saturday, it also had a scramble format. For Stricker and Tiziani, that played out very well, with the latter being strong with his driver and approach shots, while the former really had a hot putter on the front nine.

“I think the strategy was, without (Tiziani) really knowing it, was just let him go,” Stricker said. “It worked. Occasionally I had to hit a shot and did maybe once, but it was a good round. Ultimately we made putts. Then all of a sudden he got the putter rolling too on the back, I didn’t even have to putt, so it was a really good day on the greens for us, too.”

The strong day left the pair three shots back of Thomas Bjørn and Darren Clarke, who carded a round of 58 after going 59 on Friday.

“We played pretty smart, and tomorrow we have to go do more of the same,” Bjørn said. “It’s a golf course that you really have to — you have to drive the ball extremely well here to give yourself the opportunities. But then when you do drive it well, it does offer you a lot of good opportunities out there, which you can kind of see in the scoring. But tomorrow’s a new day, a different day, and we look forward to it.”

The team of Steve Flesch and Paul Goydos, along with the team of Ernie Els and Tim Herron, are one shot back of Stricker and Tiziani.