The Camp: Amari Latimer, official visits and in-state recruiting with 247’s Evan Flood | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Badger247’s Evan Flood joins the show to talk RB Amari Latimer’s recruitment, where Wisconsin stands with other top targets, another big official visit weekend, impact of on-field results and a high school coach knocks Wisconsin’s in-state recruiting.