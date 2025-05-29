Wisconsin’s John Blackwell returning to school for junior season | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is getting John Blackwell back for another year.

The Badgers guard announced Wednesday that he was withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft and returning to Madison for his junior season.

After a solid freshman season, the 6-foot-5 Blackwell emerged as Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer this past year and served as the team’s main ball handler. The sophomore from Michigan averaged 15.8 points per game, while grabbing 5.1 rebounds and dishing out 2.8 assists. He was even better in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 19 points against Montana and 21 against BYU.

Blackwell’s return gives the Badgers a significant lift, as he will combine with the only other returning starter — Nolan Winter — to lead a Wisconsin squad that will feature a bunch of new faces. With All-American John Tonje off to the draft, and multi-year starters Steven Crowl and Max Klesmit exhausting their eligibility, the Badgers went into the transfer portal to build out the team. Among the additions are likely starters in guard Nick Boyd (San Diego State), wing Andrew Rohde (Virginia), and forward Austin Rapp (Portland).