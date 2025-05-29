The Camp: Official visits preview, questions still needing answers, former UW FB Mason Stokke joins | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s official visit season! Zach and Jesse discuss some of the prospects coming to Madison this weekend, including running back Amari Latimer. Then they get into some of the questions still facing the Badgers as they get ready for fall camp in a couple months. The conversations with former fullbacks continues with Mason Stokke stopping by. The guys close with some talk about some potential changes to the transfer portal.