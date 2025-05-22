The Camp: The positivity episode, former Wisconsin FB Bradie Ewing joins | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

With it being very easy to be negative after the first two years of the Fickell era, Zach and Jesse go all positive in this episode and look at what happens if everything goes right in year No. 3. They go position by position to discuss best-case scenarios for certain players and what’s the best record fans can expect. Then former Wisconsin fullback Bradie Ewing joins the show to reminisce about his career, including epic games against Ohio State and Iowa in 2010.