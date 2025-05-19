Packers sign first-round pick Matthew Golden

May 19, 2025
|In Packers
|By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced Monday afternoon that it had signed first-round pick Matthew Golden to his rookie contract after taking him No. 23 overall in last month’s NFL Draft. It leaves second-round pick Anthony Belton as the lone unsigned pick in Packers draft class.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is the standard four-year deal worth $17.58 million. It is fully guaranteed. It also makes him the highest-paid wide receiver or tight end on the roster.

Golden was the third wide receiver taken in the draft after grabbing 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in his lone season at Texas.