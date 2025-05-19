Packers sign first-round pick Matthew Golden

The Green Bay Packers are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced Monday afternoon that it had signed first-round pick Matthew Golden to his rookie contract after taking him No. 23 overall in last month’s NFL Draft. It leaves second-round pick Anthony Belton as the lone unsigned pick in Packers draft class.

We have signed Matthew Golden! — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 19, 2025

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is the standard four-year deal worth $17.58 million. It is fully guaranteed. It also makes him the highest-paid wide receiver or tight end on the roster.

Packers rookie WR Matthew Golden is now set to enter this season as Green Bay’s highest-paid pass catcher by average annual value: 🏈Matthew Golden: $4.39 million

🏈Christian Watson: $2.39M

🏈Luke Musgrave: $2.11M

🏈Jayden Reed: $1.80M

🏈Mecole Hardman: $1.50M

🏈Tucker Kraft:… https://t.co/mRG320rfZH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 19, 2025

Golden was the third wide receiver taken in the draft after grabbing 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in his lone season at Texas.