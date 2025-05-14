The Camp: Players under pressure, Matt Bernstein joins, Aden Reeder commits | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is under the most pressure of anyone this fall, but there are a number of players that have their share of pressure too. Zach and Jesse discuss some of them, including quarterback Billy Edwards and cornerback Ricardo Hallman. Then Zach is joined by former Badgers fullback Matt Bernstein. The guys close the show by talking about the latest commit in the 2026 class.