Rhys Hoskins 5 RBI power Brewers past Cleveland 9-5 | Brewers | By Zach Heilprin

After back-to-back shutouts Milwaukee remembered how to score Wednesday afternoon in a 9-5 win in Cleveland to salvage a game of the three-game series.

It was a 2-2 game in the sixth inning when the Brewers exploded for five runs to take control. Rhys Hoskins accounted for three of the runs — a single in the sixth and a two-run home run in the seventh. He added two more RBI in the ninth with a single that scored William Contreras and Brice Turang. The five RBI were the most for Hoskins in a Milwaukee uniform and matched his most since knocking in six with Philadelphia in 2022.

Contreras had three hits and scored four times, while Jake Bauers had a couple of hits and two RBI. Sal Frelick had a solo homer, his second blast of the season.

The Crew got a good start from Logan Henderson. He went five innings, allowing a pair of runs on four hits. He struck out seven and now has 16 in his first two MLB appearances — the second-most in franchise history. The 23-year-old also became just the second Brewers pitcher to win his first two big league starts.

The bullpen was a little leaky, giving up three runs, including two by Jared Koenig, after Henderson left. Trevor Megill was called on in the ninth and retired the Guardians without anymore damage.

The win left Milwaukee 2-4 on its six-game road trip. The Crew will get Thursday off before facing Minnesota in a weekend series at American Family Field.