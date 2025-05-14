Packers 2025 schedule set

The Green Bay Packers will open at home for the first time in the Matt LaFleur era.

The NFL released the full 2025 schedule Wednesday night and it features the Packers hosting the Detroit Lions in Week 1 at Lambeau Field. It’s the first time they’ll kickoff the season in Green Bay since 2018. The Lions have won the NFC North the last two years and swept the Packers last season.

They’ll also beat at home in Week 2, but that game will come on short rest, as it will be on Thursday night against a Washington team that went to the NFC title game last season. It’s one of at least four primetime games the team will play, though flex scheduling could change that. Right now, the others are a Week 4 game on Sunday night in Dallas, another Sunday night game in Week 8 against a Pittsburgh team that could feature former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and their lone Monday night game in Week 10 at home against Philadelphia.

Other highlights of the schedule include an early bye week (Week 5), a Thanksgiving Day trip to Detroit and closing with five of their final seven games against NFC North teams, including a Week 18 matchup in Minnesota.

Here is the full schedule: