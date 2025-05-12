Wisconsin lands 3-star LB in 2026 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has commit No. 7 in its 2026 recruiting class.

Three-star linebacker Aden Reeder (Cincinnati, Ohio) announced his decision Monday morning on social media.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Reeder earned an offer from the Badgers in February and took part in the program’s junior day in March. He’s due to return to Madison for his official visit next month.

Reeder is ranked as the No. 25 player in the talent-rich state of Ohio and the No. 51 linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had offers from more than 20 schools and picked Wisconsin over several Big Ten rivals, including Iowa and Minnesota.

Reeder is the first linebacker and second defensive player the Badgers have added in the 2026 class.