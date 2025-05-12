Packers reportedly sign Canadian quarterback

The Green Bay Packers have another quarterback on their roster.

The NFL Network reported Monday morning that Taylor Elgersma had agreed to a deal following his performance at the team’s rookie minicamp and further discussions this past weekend.

Former Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks QB Taylor Elgersma signed with the #Packers today, per his agent Craig Schaeffer. Elgersma, who won Canada's version of the Heisman last year, tried out at Green Bay’s rookie camp over the weekend. Now, pen to paper. pic.twitter.com/ZGKKSLnloU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2025

Elgersma got to work with some of the Packers coaching staff at the Senior Bowl, including passing coordinator Jason Vrable. According to 3 Down Nation, head coach Matt LaFleur was impressed with his arm strength and the improvement he had shown from the Senior Bowl to the team’s rookie minicamp.

The 23-year-old Elgersma won Canada’s version of the Heisman Trophy last season while playing for Wilfrid Laurier. He threw for 4,011 yards and 34 touchdowns while adding 223 yards on the ground and six more scores. It helped him lead his team to an 11-1 record. Over his career, he threw for 10,230 yards and 76 touchdowns.

Elgersma is the fourth Canadian quarterback to sign with an NFL team and the first in 38 years. He joins Jordan Love, Malik Willis and Sean Clifford in the Packers quarterback room.