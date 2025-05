The Camp: Fickell’s ‘identity that fits us,’ Overreaction, er No?, NFL draft cleanup | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Luke Fickell spoke with ESPN’s Pete Thamel this week and said Wisconsin now has an ‘identity that fits’ them. Zach and Jesse discuss Fickell’s comments before getting into some Overreaction, er No? and finishing with a couple leftover draft questions.