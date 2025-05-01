Brewers drop road trip finale, falling 8-0 to the White Sox | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit a three-run home run, Luis Robert Jr. had four RBIs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-0 on Thursday.

Sean Burke (2-4) gave up two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings for his first win since the season opener. Mike Vasil, Brandon Eisert and Jared Shuster each threw an inning of no-hit relief as Chicago dealt the Brewers their first shutout of the season.

After Edgar Quero and Andrew Vaughn hit back-to-back two-out singles to chase starter Chad Patrick, Vargas hit a 1-2 pitch off Craig Yoho over the wall in left to make it 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

Lenyn Sosa singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and scored when Andrew Benintendi drew the last of three consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs. Robert followed with a three-run double that made it 8-0 in the seventh.

Patrick (0-3) lost his third straight start. He gave up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Sean Burke walked three batters in the top of the first to load the bases with two outs before Robert made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Rhys Hopkins of grand slam. Chase Medroith then hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the first and scored on a single by Robert to make it 1-0.

Key stat

Vargas extended his hitting streak to eight games. The 25-year-old third baseman is batting .448 (13 of 29) with six RBIs over that span.

Up next

RHP Quinn Priester (1-0, 3.79) will start for the Brewers on Friday against Cubs RHP Ben Brown (2-2, 6.04) in Milwaukee.

White Sox RPH Jonathan Cannon (1-3, 4.50 ERA) takes the mound Friday at home against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez (1-3, 4.00 ERA).