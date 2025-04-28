Packers agree to 1-year deal with veteran defender | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Two days after finishing the NFL Draft without having taken a linebacker or safety, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly bolstered those spots with a versatile former first-round pick.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Arizona and New York linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons had agreed to a one-year deal with Green Bay.

https://twitter.com/Schultz_Report/status/1916980550507663783

Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft for the Cardinals. He played three years there, starting 37 of 50 games, racking up 258 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. The last two seasons he spent with the Giants, being used more as a nickel defender. Simmons was not as productive in his 34 games (four starts), finishing with 71 tackles and two tackles for loss. He did have five interceptions over his career, including returning a pair of them for touchdowns.

The 26-year-old joins a linebacker room that features a three-year starter in Quay Walker, some young talent in Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper, a veteran in Isaiah McDuffie and a special teams standout in Kristian Welch. Green Bay also has some different pieces that can play the nickel spots, including the likes of Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs and Javon Bullard.