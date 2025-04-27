Two Badgers drafted, several others find homes as undrafted free agents | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It took until the seventh round, but a pair of former Wisconsin players heard their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft.

First off the board was tackle Jack Nelson. He went to Atlanta with pick No. 218 overall. A four-year starter for the Badgers — one at right guard and the last three at left tackle — Nelson became the seventh Wisconsin offensive lineman drafted since 2019. He’s also the second member of his family drafted, as his father, Todd, was taken in the 12th round in 1988.

Fourteen picks after Jack Nelson was selected, a fellow Wisconsin native, Hunter Wohler, was taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the 232nd selection. Wohler started the last three years for the Badgers, leading them in tackles in 2023. He’s the first Wisconsin safety drafted since Natrell Jamerson was picked in 2018.

Before Nelson got taken in the seventh round, it was the latest Wisconsin had gone without someone getting drafted since 1990.

Several other former Badgers found homes as undrafted free agents. Offensive lineman Joe Huber signed with Minnesota, wide receiver Bryson Green signed with Arizona and cornerback RJ Delancy signed with the New York Giants.

There were also a pair of notable players that transferred out of the program that ended up getting drafted, with Florida wide receiver Chimere Dike going with the first pick of the 4th round and Florida quarterback Graham Mertz heading to Houston with pick No. 197.