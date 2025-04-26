Packers stay on the offensive side of the ball for Day 2 | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers kept their focus on the offensive side of the ball on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

A day after sending the Green Bay crowd into a frenzy by picking wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round, general manager Brian Gutekunst continued his work by selecting North Carolina State offensive lineman Anthony Belton with the 54th overall pick. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Belton started 32 games over the last three years for the Wolfpack and was a All-ACC pick as a junior.

“Obviously, Anthony is a huge man. He’s really versatile, as you guys know we really like,” Gutekunst said while noting Anthony can play both tackle and guard spots. “He’s a mauler in the run game. He’s very athletic. He really checked a lot of boxes for us all the way through.”

Later, Gutekunst surprised many by taking another wide receiver in the third round (pick No. 87) — TCU’s Savion Williams. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Williams had a career-high 60 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 while earning honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades.

“I didn’t think I’d be sitting up here talking about taking two receivers,” Gutekunst joked. “He was another one of our staff favorites across the board. Just so versatile, so many different things. I think he’s one of those guys that (coach) Matt (LaFleur) and his offensive staff, the creativity they can use this guy in so many different ways. We were really excited to get him.”

Green Bay currently has five more picks over the final four rounds of the draft.

“I think we did some good for the Packers (Friday night), Gutekunst said. “We’ve got a big day (Saturday). A bunch more picks. The board is looking pretty good, so we’re excited about it.”