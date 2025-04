The Camp: Spring Showcase recap, Overreaction, er No?, Jesse talks The Athletic departure | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Fans got a chance to see the Badgers for the first time this spring. Zach and Jesse discuss what they saw in the Spring Showcase, including how the QBs played, concerns at left tackle, a true freshman LB making noise and more. They also play some Overreaction, er No? and Jesse discusses his decision to leave The Athletic.