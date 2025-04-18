Christian Watson’s knee injury could cause Packers to try boosting receiving group in NFL draft | In In Packers | By By Associated Press

The likelihood that wide receiver Christian Watson will miss much of the upcoming season creates a dilemma for the Green Bay Packers as they make their draft plans.

Watson, the Packers’ top deep option, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the Packers’ 2024 regular-season finale.

“It won’t shock me at all if he’s a big factor for us this season, but at the same time. … these are big injuries,” general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters at the NFL owners meetings. “We have to make sure that we’re protected in case that doesn’t happen.”

The Packers’ only free-agent addition at receiver was the speedy Mecole Hardman, who has just 27 catches over the past two seasons. Even if Watson’s unavailable, the Packers return three other wideouts who had at least 400 yards receiving last season in Jayden Reed (55 catches, 857 yards), Romeo Doubs (46 for 601 yards) and Dontayvion Wicks (39 for 415 yards).

But a receiving group that struggled with drops last season still needs reinforcements.

The Packers haven’t selected a wide receiver in the first round since taking Javon Walker 20th overall in 2002. It would be quite the story if they finally took one that early the year Green Bay hosts the draft.

Needs

The Packers also could use some help at cornerback — particularly given Jaire Alexander’s uncertain future with the team — and they need more edge rushers and interior defensive linemen.

Don’t need

The Packers return Pro Bowl selection Josh Jacobs at running back. Green Bay appears set at quarterback after Malik Willis went 2-0 as a fill-in starter to prove himself a worthy backup to Jordan Love. The Packers also are in good shape at safety with Xavier McKinney coming off an All-Pro season and Javon Bullard and Evan Williams showing promise as rookies.

Second-round receivers

The Packers often find quality receivers in the second round. Previous second-round selections include Greg Jennings (2006), Jordy Nelson (2008), Randall Cobb (2011), Davante Adams (2014), Watson (2022) and Reed (2024).

Finding gems after the first round

Gutekunst has done his best work lately on the final two days of the draft.

The Packers added three key contributors on defense last year by taking linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and Bullard in the second round as well as Williams in the fourth. They got good value in 2023 by selecting Reed in the second round, tight end Tucker Kraft in the third, defensive lineman Karl Brooks in the sixth and cornerback Carrington Valentine in the seventh.

Where they stand

The Packers have two picks in the seventh round and one selection in each of the other six rounds.

