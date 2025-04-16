Brewers hit 3 HRs, beat Tigers 5-1 to take series | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee hit three home runs on its way to a 5-1 win over Detroit on Wednesday afternoon to take two of three in the series.

Christian Yelich got the hit parade going in the third inning with a solo shot, his fourth of the season, to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins would follow that in the fourth inning as he hit a two-run homer — his second in as many games. Then Sal Frelick found a pitch he liked in the sixth and knocked it out for his first long ball of the season.

All of it was plenty for a Brewers pitching staff that limited the Tigers to just .. runs over the final two games of the series. On Wednesday, it was Jose Quintana’s turn, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing just the one run on four hits to improve to 2-0 on the year.

Milwaukee’s bullpen held Detroit in check the rest of the way, including a spotless eighth inning from Jared Koenig.

The Brewers have now won four of their first six series of the season to sit 10-9 on the year. After a day off Thursday, they will welcome in the A’s for a weekend series at American Family Field.