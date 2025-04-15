Wisconsin loses starting LT to season-ending injury | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has likely lost its starting left tackle for the 2025 season.

Sophomore Kevin Heywood went down with a leg injury last Thursday and needed help getting off the field. Coach Luke Fickell told reporters Tuesday morning that Heywood had suffered a torn ACL, would be getting surgery and will miss the upcoming season.

“That’s one that is going to be really difficult and tough,” Fickell said. “But it’s also part of the game. We’ve been fortunate up front the last two seasons to have those guys prepared and be able to last through a season. Now we’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to manage some of that, move some guys around and expect some other guys to step up.”

Heywood was slated to takeover the left tackle spot held by Jack Nelson the last three seasons. He had played in all 12 games last year as a true freshman and was lining up with the first-team offense all spring.

In his absence, Vanderbilt transfer Leyton Nelson has been working with the starting group. He missed all of last year with a knee injury of his own. Fickell also mentioned redshirt freshman Emerson Mandell as someone that needs to step up, while not ruling out moving junior Joe Brunner from left guard to left tackle.

Wisconsin will return to the field on Thursday for practice No. 12 of spring. The Badgers will hold their Spring Showcase on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.