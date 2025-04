The Camp: Tough injury news for Kevin Heywood, two transfers leaving already, actual positives from spring ball | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It’s been a tough couple days on the news front for Wisconsin. Zach and Jesse dive into Kevin Heywood’s likely season-ending injury, the departures of two recent transfer portal additions, some positives from the last couple of practices and the commitment of 3-star QB Ryan Hopkins.