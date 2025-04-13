Wisconsin lands commitment from 3-star QB

Wisconsin has its quarterback for its 2026 recruiting class.

Ryan Hopkins (Santa Ana, CA) announced his commitment on Sunday night, making him the fifth player in the class so far.

The 6-foot-3. 195-pound Hopkins is a three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the No. 29 quarterback in the country and the fifth-best in the state of California.

Hopkins was in town for spring practice earlier this month and had an official visit scheduled for May 30. He chose the Badgers over offers from Missouri, Kentucky, Michigan State and others.

With his commitment, Hopkins joins a class that features DL Carmelow Reed, WR Tayshon Bardo, CB Carsen Eloms and OL Benjamin Novak.