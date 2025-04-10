Chourio homers and drives in 5 as Brewers rout Rockies 17-2 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Jackson Chourio homered and doubled to drive in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to a 17-2 win over the slumping Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

The Brewers have taken the opening two games against Colorado to secure their first series win at Coors Field since 2018.

Brice Turang lined two singles for Milwaukee to give him a hit in all 12 games. The franchise record to open a season is 13 games by Dickie Thon in 1993.

William Contreras launched a two-run homer as part of a five-run third inning to break open the game. Chourio smashed a three-run shot in a five-run fifth.

It was a rocky ninth for reliever Seth Halvorsen, who overthrew first base on Chourio’s soft roller, allowing two runs to score. He then gave up a two-run homer to Christian Yelich as Milwaukee scored seven times in the inning.

Grant Anderson (1-0) earned the win in relief.

Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies (2-9), last in the majors with 33 runs. It was the first time since 1999 they allowed 15 or more runs and committed at least four errors in a game.

Antonio Senzatela (0-2) couldn’t navigate traffic the way he did in his previous two starts. He allowed nine runs, eight earned, over 4 1/3 innings.

The Rockies held a moment of silence for former major league pitcher Octavio Dotel and former utility player Tony Blanco. Both were among the dead after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic.

Key moment

Tyler Alexander reached behind his back with his glove and snared Brenton Doyle’s liner to end a threat in the second.

Key stat

Doyle and Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, both Gold Glove winners, each committed an error.

Up next

Ryan Feltner (0-0, 3.60 ERA) pitches for Colorado on Thursday. Quinn Priester makes his Milwaukee debut after being acquired from Boston.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb