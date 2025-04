The Swing: Season recap, reacting to the transfer portal additions and departures | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s season came to an end two weeks ago. Since then, the roster has undergone an extensive revamping that is still ongoing. Zach and Jesse return to talk about how the season ended but spend most of the time discussing the comings and goings from the transfer portal and what still needs to be done heading into next year.