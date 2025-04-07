Wisconsin Basketball Portal Tracker
Even before a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament last month, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard knew he was going to need to remake his roster. Not only was he losing six seniors, the Badgers were also likely to lose several of their players to the transfer portal, which did end up happeing. It meant Gard had a number of open scholarships to pursue replacements, which he has done.
Here is a look at the guys coming and going for the team so far.
JOINING THE PROGRAM
F Austin Rapp (3 years of eligibility)
Former school: Portland
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
2024-25 stats: 13.8 pts, 6.5 rebs, 2.5 asts, 35.2% 3P
Accolades: 2024-25 West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, WCC All-Freshman Team
https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1908641289488236636
G Andrew Rohde (1 year of eligibility)
Former schools: Virginia/St. Thomas
Hometown: Brookfield, Wis.
2024-25 stats: 9.3 pts, 4.3 asts, 2.9 rebs, 41.3% 3P
Accolades: 2022-23 Summit League Freshman of the Year, All-Summit League First Team
https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1909035865470353529
G Nick Boyd (1 year of eligibility)
Former schools: San Diego State, Florida Atlantic
Hometown: Garnerville, N.Y.
2024-25 stats: 13.4 pts, 3.9 asts, 2.9 rebs, 35.1% 3P
Accolades: 2024-25 All-Mountain West Second Team
https://twitter.com/NicholaswBoyd/status/1909320862832247246
LEAVING THE PROGRAM
F Xavier Amos (1 year of eligibility)
2024-25 stats: 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds (37 games)
New team:
https://twitter.com/Evan_Flood/status/1909330359034298584
G Daniel Freitag (3 years of eligibility)
2024-25 stats: 0.1 points, 0.2 asts (14 games)
New team:
https://twitter.com/DanielFreitag_/status/1906740242914418888
F Chris Hodges (1 year of eligibility)
2024-25 stats: 0.1 points (15 games)
New team:
https://twitter.com/MarkStewartMJS/status/1907494105799635120
G Camren Hunter (1 year of eligibility)
2024-25 stats: 0.3 points 0.5 rebounds
New team: Central Arkansas
DECLARE FOR NBA DRAFT WITH OPTION TO RETURN
G John Blackwell (2 years of eligibility)
2024 stats: 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists
https://twitter.com/_Johnblackwell1/status/1907875902228255157