Wisconsin Basketball Portal Tracker

Even before a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament last month, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard knew he was going to need to remake his roster. Not only was he losing six seniors, the Badgers were also likely to lose several of their players to the transfer portal, which did end up happeing. It meant Gard had a number of open scholarships to pursue replacements, which he has done.

Here is a look at the guys coming and going for the team so far.

JOINING THE PROGRAM

F Austin Rapp (3 years of eligibility)

Former school: Portland

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

2024-25 stats: 13.8 pts, 6.5 rebs, 2.5 asts, 35.2% 3P

Accolades: 2024-25 West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, WCC All-Freshman Team

https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1908641289488236636

G Andrew Rohde (1 year of eligibility)

Former schools: Virginia/St. Thomas

Hometown: Brookfield, Wis.

2024-25 stats: 9.3 pts, 4.3 asts, 2.9 rebs, 41.3% 3P

Accolades: 2022-23 Summit League Freshman of the Year, All-Summit League First Team

https://twitter.com/BadgerMBB/status/1909035865470353529

G Nick Boyd (1 year of eligibility)

Former schools: San Diego State, Florida Atlantic

Hometown: Garnerville, N.Y.

2024-25 stats: 13.4 pts, 3.9 asts, 2.9 rebs, 35.1% 3P

Accolades: 2024-25 All-Mountain West Second Team

https://twitter.com/NicholaswBoyd/status/1909320862832247246

LEAVING THE PROGRAM

F Xavier Amos (1 year of eligibility)

2024-25 stats: 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds (37 games)

New team:

https://twitter.com/Evan_Flood/status/1909330359034298584

G Daniel Freitag (3 years of eligibility)

2024-25 stats: 0.1 points, 0.2 asts (14 games)

New team:

https://twitter.com/DanielFreitag_/status/1906740242914418888

F Chris Hodges (1 year of eligibility)

2024-25 stats: 0.1 points (15 games)

New team:

https://twitter.com/MarkStewartMJS/status/1907494105799635120

G Camren Hunter (1 year of eligibility)

2024-25 stats: 0.3 points 0.5 rebounds

New team: Central Arkansas

DECLARE FOR NBA DRAFT WITH OPTION TO RETURN

G John Blackwell (2 years of eligibility)

2024 stats: 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists

https://twitter.com/_Johnblackwell1/status/1907875902228255157