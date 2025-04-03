Wisconsin guard John Blackwell declares for the NBA Draft | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is facing the prospect of replacing four of its five starters next season after guard John Blackwell declared for the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Blackwell intends to maintain his college eligibility and said he plans to play for the Badgers if he returns to college for another season.

After a solid freshman season, the 6-foot-5 Blackwell emerged as Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer this past year and served as the team’s main ball handler. The sophomore from Michigan averaged 15.8 points per game, while grabbing 5.1 rebounds and dishing out 2.8 assists. He was even better in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 19 points against Montana and 21 against BYU.

Blackwell has the ability to go through the NBA Draft process and then decide whether to keep his name in or return for his junior season.

