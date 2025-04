The Camp: Badgers back from spring break, in-state recruiting | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin was back from spring break on Tuesday as the team held practice No. 5 of spring. Zach and Jesse discuss what they saw, including a notable position change, what’s different about the offense, some young guys making plays, the size along the defensive line and more. They also get into 3-star OL Gavin Meier’s comments about the Badgers and why he chose Minnesota instead.